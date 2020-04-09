NEW YORK FILM ACADEMY (“NYFA”) ANNOUNCES NEW ONLINE WORKSHOPS FOR MULTIPLE CREATIVE DISCIPLINES

The expanded online workshop offerings allow students the ability to connect with instructors and classmates in a virtual and global classroom, from the comfort of their own home, all while creating original pieces of work.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Film Academy (“NYFA”) and New York Film Academy Australia (“NYFA Australia”) announce their new online workshops, expanding their virtual offerings to an additional 11 areas of study in film, media and the performing arts.

NYFA’s new online workshops will support the college’s “hands-on” approach to learning, while students continue to draw on the knowledge from industry professionals, virtually.

The decision to create a new series of heightened online workshops with continued hands-on learning aspects for individuals came after the startling reality of current global events, a time when staying home to remain safe and healthy is not only a global priority, but in many cases a necessity.

“We feel launching these online courses is especially timely when many aspiring artists interested in studying at NYFA must stay home to remain safe and healthy.” says NYFA President Michael Young. As more people are finding themselves housebound, this is their opportunity to explore an artform they’ve always had a passion for.

The expanded online workshop offerings allow students the ability to connect with instructors and classmates in a virtual and global classroom, from the comfort of their own home, all while creating original pieces of work. Each workshop includes live instruction, group meetings, and additional one-on-one consultations with instructors. Like NYFA’s mission for on-campus instruction, class sizes are kept small to allow for optimal teacher-student interaction, discussion, and critiques. Throughout the workshops, students will learn by doing as they complete their projects offline.

To date, NYFA’s online workshop offerings, for adults, include:

4-Week Online Film Directing

4-Week Online Acting

4-Week Online Cinematography

4-Week Online Photography

4-Week Online Film & TV Producing

4-Week Online Documentary Filmmaking - Social Media Micro Docs

2-Week Online Documentary Filmmaking - Social Media Micro Docs

4-Week Online Digital Editing With Adobe Premiere Pro

4-Week Online Digital Editing With Avid Media Composer

15-Week Online Screenwriting

4-Week Online Screenwriting - Story & Structure

4-Week Online Screenwriting - Television Pilot

4-Week Online 3D Animation & VFX

4-Week Online Game Design - Play Mechanics

4-Week Online Musical Theatre

Musical Theatre “a La Carte” Online Classes Music Theory for Singers Starting Your Voiceover Career Demystifying the Dance Audition The Online Songwriting Forum



Film Directing, Acting and Screenwriting programs are offered through multiple time zones, with NYFA Australia offering their programs to service the Australasia markets.

“At a time when we are literally isolated from each other, visual storytelling and expressive communication brings us together, creates community, and is vital to the health of our culture.” says Young. “We have the opportunity to reach more individuals than ever before and welcome them through our (virtual) campus doors to give them a rigorous and personalized educational experience online, just as they would receive at one of our campuses.”

NYFA and NYFA Australia online workshops will begin throughout April and May, 2020, with most programs commencing April 13 and April 20. To learn more about the workshops, admission requirements and costs, please visit nyfa.edu/online-workshops or nyfa.edu.au/online-workshops for Australian programming.





About New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy (“NYFA”) is a leading film, media and performing arts college that offers hands-on intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), and more. Its programs are accelerated and NYFA students can complete a four year BFA degree in three years. Online program offerings are available and continue to expand with more programs being offered now more than ever. For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

About New York Film Academy Australia

New York Film Academy Australia (“NYFA Australia”) is an extension of NYFA, housing a campus on the Gold Coast in the heart of the Australian film industry. It is the only film school in the Southern Hemisphere that’s located on a professional backlot - the world-famous Village Roadshow Studios (“VRS”). VRS offers production studios for many Hollywood Blockbusters including “Aquaman,” “San Andreas,” “Unbroken,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” “The Shallows,” “Kong: Skull Island,” and “Thor: Ragnarok,” among many others.

To learn more about NYFA Australia, the college of film and acting, visit nyfa.edu.au.

All programs and workshops are solely owned and operated by the New York Film Academy Australia and are not affiliated with Village Roadshow Studios.

Helen Kantilaftis New York Film Academy (212) 674-4300 helen.kanti@nyfa.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.