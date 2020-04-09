Rogers Extends Support for Canadians through COVID-19 Crisis with ForwardTogether

/EIN News/ -- Extends removal of internet data caps, Canada-wide long distance, free access to content and flexible payment options until June 30th

TORONTO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the evolving public health crisis, today Rogers announced more help for Canadians with its program ForwardTogether by extending a series of measures to support Canadians and keep them connected on the company’s critical networks and services while ensuring the health and well-being of its customers and employees.

“As this public health situation continues to evolve, we’re focused on keeping our customers connected to what matters most to them,” said Joe Natale, President and CEO of Rogers Communications. “Whether that’s staying in touch with loved ones, being connected for digital learning, working from home in new ways or staying informed and entertained, we are here to help,” he added.

Rogers is extending measures first introduced in March until June 30th:

Waiving Canadian long-distance voice calling fees for wireless, home phone, and small businesses for Rogers, Fido and chatr customers.

Removing data usage caps for Rogers and Fido customers on limited home internet plans so they can connect without worrying about internet overage charges.

Ensuring that no Rogers and Fido services are suspended or disconnected for any customer experiencing financial difficulties, as well as offering more flexible payment options for customers facing financial uncertainty due to COVID-19.

Offering TV customers free access to a rotating selection of channels with new and existing content including: Tubi TV: a new, permanent ad-supported app on Ignite TV with thousands of free movies and TV shows Kid Friendly: Disney, Disney Jr., Disney XD, Family Channel, Family Jr., YTV, Treehouse, Teletoon and ABC Spark Movies: Hollywood Suite, Super Channel Fuse, Super Channel Heart & Home, Super Channel Vault Lifestyle: One: Get Fit, Love Nature, Investigation Discovery, Velocity, Lifetime, HGTV, Slice, BBC Earth and Smithsonian Entertainment: FX, FXX, A&E, TLC, CTV Comedy, OLN Multicultural: TV Asia, TLN



Through its commitment to waive Roam like Home, Fido Roam and pay-per-use roaming fees from March 16 to April 30 in more than 180 countries, Rogers is proud to have helped more than 150,000 Canadians stay connected at no additional cost while they made their way home.

To help those in need during COVID-19, Rogers has also launched national partnerships with community organizations to provide an essential digital lifeline and critical supports. These important partnerships for some of Canada’s most vulnerable include Food Banks Canada to address acute food shortages, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada to help “littles” stay connected to their mentors and working with Women’s Shelters of Canada to provide emergency devices and advertising across our media assets to promote Sheltersafe.ca for women at risk.

To learn more about how Rogers is supporting Canadians through this critical time, including offering contactless service options like Rogers Ignite TV and Internet self-Installation and Rogers Pro On‑the‑Go service for delivery and remote set up of mobile devices, visit here.

