Supporting Customers through COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, N.J., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID-19 crisis continues to escalate, many insurance companies have substantially scaled back on-site inspections as a way to protect their employees and policyholders. This includes home and business inspections often performed to identify and verify property characteristics and contents as well as adjusters who visit the home or business to determine the scope of damages and estimate the cost of repairs. It also includes the professionals who repair damaged buildings and restore personal property.



To help eliminate or reduce the need for on-site visits, Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is offering the insurance industry access to its OneXperience ä and ClaimXperience® digital engagement platforms at no charge during the height of the crisis. These solutions allow professionals to collaborate remotely with policyholders using a range of tools, including video. The insurance professional and the policyholder will also receive, when available, up to six different aerial images that show overhead, north, south, east, west, and neighborhood views, along with some reference property characteristics.

“As COVID-19 continues to create challenges for all aspects of business and society, we feel strongly that Verisk has a role to play in providing solutions that help the industry quickly respond to the crisis,” said Verisk COO Mark Anquillare. “This program reflects our two key priorities in these uncertain times: to protect the well-being of employees and communities and to provide uninterrupted service and support to customers.”

To support the program, Verisk substantially scaled up its capacity to stream and store video and supporting data. In addition, the company added a range of remote training and support options for insurance professionals and shifted key resources to help them implement the platforms.

Since rolling out the program in mid-March, more than 620 customers have signed up to access OneXperience and ClaimXperience. These customers have more than 17,000 adjusters or inspectors actively using the platform. They’ve handled in excess of 20,000 building inspections and claims with the help of nearly 14,000 video-collaboration sessions. Field staff and policyholders have also exchanged more than 175,000 photos and almost 9,000 hours of video.

“Our customers say their policyholders appreciate the solution, that they’re able to maintain personal connections with their clients, and that the elimination of travel yields significant time savings,” said Anquillare. “Most important, though, it’s a way for Verisk to help keep our business partners and colleagues safe as they continue to meet the ongoing needs of their policyholders.”

