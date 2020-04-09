Eastman Schedules First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information
/EIN News/ -- KINGSPORT, Tenn., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Financial Results Release:
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com,
News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.
|
Webcast and
Teleconference:
|Friday, May 1, 2020
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.
|Replay:
|A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.
| Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, May 1, 2020, through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, May 11, 2020, at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 6063502.
Investor Contact: Greg Riddle, 212-835-1620, griddle@eastman.com Media Contact: Tracy Kilgore Addington, 423-224-0498, tracy@eastman.com
