Eastman Schedules First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information

Financial Results Release: Thursday, April 30, 2020

Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com ,

News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.



Webcast and

Teleconference: Friday, May 1, 2020

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.



Advanced slides and prepared remarks: posted Thursday, April 30 evening at investors.eastman.com

Webcast: investors.eastman.com for link to live webcast and to view accompanying slides; Teleconference: Dial-in number +1 323-994-2093 Passcode: 6063502 Replay: A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com . Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, May 1, 2020, through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, May 11, 2020, at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 6063502.





Investor Contact: Greg Riddle, 212-835-1620, griddle@eastman.com Media Contact: Tracy Kilgore Addington, 423-224-0498, tracy@eastman.com



