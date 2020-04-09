Hotels Nationwide Offer Greatly Reduced Rates for Traveling Nurses, Doctors and Healthcare Workers Battling COVID-19
Stonebridge Companies’ portfolio of hotels remains open to serve front line workers amid Coronavirus crisis in the United States
/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotels across the country are ramping up operations to serve frontline healthcare workers needing accommodations while caring for COVID-19 patients.
Special rates are available for traveling nurses, doctors and any other healthcare professionals at many hotel properties from coast to coast. Properties offering deeply discounted rates include Hilton, Marriott, IHG and Hyatt brands. Hotels offer extended stay as well as short term accommodations.
To make a reservation at any hotel, guests are urged to contact the hotels listed below directly, or use the special rate links provided to book online.
Alaska
TownePlace Suites Anchorage Midtown
California
DoubleTree San Francisco Airport North
Four Points San Francisco Airport North
Hyatt Place San Francisco Downtown
Colorado
Aloft Denver Airport at Gateway Park
Courtyard Denver Airport at Gateway Park
Fairfield Inn & Suites Loveland
Hampton Inn Boulder/Louisville
Hampton Inn Golden – Denver West
Hilton Garden Inn Denver Cherry Creek
Hilton Garden Inn Denver Downtown
Holiday Inn and Suites Denver Airport
Holiday Inn Express Denver Airport
Home2 Suites Denver Downtown Convention Center
Renaissance Denver Downtown City Center
Residence Inn Denver Airport at Gateway Park
The Jacquard Hotel, Autograph Collection
Tru by Hilton Denver Downtown Convention Center
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Residence Inn Boston Back Bay/Fenway
Residence Inn Boston Framingham
Residence Inn Boston/Watertown
Utah
Washington
Residence Inn Seattle Downtown/Convention Center
About Stonebridge Companies
Founded in 1991 by Navin C. Dimond, Stonebridge Companies is a privately owned, innovative hotel owner, operator and developer headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Its diverse portfolio of more than 60 hotels includes select-service, extended-stay, mid-scale and full-service hotels in markets throughout the U.S. For detailed information, visit www.sbcos.com.
Maggie Mistovich Stonebridge Companies 3039916095 mmistovich@sbcos.com
