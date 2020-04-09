Class Action Filed Against eHealth, Inc. On Behalf of EHTH Investors Who Purchased, Or Otherwise Acquired, eHealth Common Stock Between March 19, 2018 and April 7, 2020 – EHTH Investors Who Suffered Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is making investors aware that on April 8, 2020, a class action lawsuit was filed against eHealth, Inc. (“eHealth” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: EHTH ) on behalf all investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, eHealth common stock between March 19, 2018 and April 7, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by the eHealth Defendants’ alleged violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the SEC, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5.



eHealth investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, EHTH securities during the Class Period and suffered losses are encouraged to contact either Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com , info@kehoelawfirm.com , or John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com , to discuss the class action lawsuit or potential legal claims .



According to the class action complaint, the eHealth Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors. Specifically, the eHealth Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors: (1) its highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) its skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth’s pursuit of low quality, loss-making growth; (3) its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. , with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.