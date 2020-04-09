Black-Edged: COVID-19 Hitting Black Communities Hardest in America

2020 Study Suggests Taking Vitamin D Could Reduce Risk of Flu and COVID-19 Infection and Death

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 is killing black people at an alarmingly higher rate than the rest of the U.S. population.

“We know that people with underlying health risks, such as diabetes, obesity and cancer are at a higher risk of death if they test positive for COVID-19,” said Ernesto Sigmon, CEO of Houston-based Black Edged, which recently released its first product, a 5000 IU pure Vitamin D3 supplement aptly titled Black Edged “D”.

“Unfortunately, African Americans and all people of color suffer from chronic illnesses, such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes, at higher levels than the at-large population,” Sigmon added. “What’s really troubling is that a lot of these chronic illnesses are correlated with Vitamin D deficiency which may also be one of the reasons we are seeing Blacks and Hispanics dying at a disproportionately higher rate during this particular global pandemic.”

Scientific evidence suggests that Vitamin D deficiency can lead to a weakened immune system, which then leaves people more susceptible to a variety of illnesses, like respiratory infections and even something as sinister as COVID-19.

“Vitamin D deficiency is a silent epidemic. Most people don’t even realize they have it,” Sigmon said. “But we know that 75 percent of all Americans are Vitamin D deficient, and that number reaches 90 percent in the Black community. It’s been said that when America catches a cold, Black Americans get pneumonia. We agree.”

A recent study, however, suggests that taking a quality Vitamin D supplement can reduce the risk of flu, colds and possibly COVID-19 infection and death.

“Even before this pandemic, the overwhelming majority of Americans should have been taking a Vitamin D supplement,” Sigmon said. “Now, with this health crisis gripping the world, it is even more imperative that people start doing so. It’s reassuring to see some of the major news outlets shedding light on the coronavirus’ impact on people of color…but there is much still to do.”

Black Edged is the only company actively addressing the issue of Vitamin D deficiency among Black people and the long-term health threat the deficiency poses.

“We have been encouraging Black people and other people of color to take a Vitamin D supplement ever since we introduced Black Edged “D”, Sigmon said, adding that “Black Edged ‘D’ has 5,000 IU of pure D3 combined with critical co-factor nutrients Zinc, Calcium, and Magnesium to enhance its efficacy.”

Sigmon urges everyone to maintain social distancing and wear masks when they have to go outside. He also urges people to add “intelligent” dietary supplementation to their daily routine.

“ Now is the time to add a Vitamin D supplement to your daily health regime,” Sigmon said, adding that Black Edged “D” is Non-GMO, FDA approved, and vegetarian-friendly. “We make the highest-quality Vitamin D supplement possible and we want the world to know about it.”

To purchase Black Edged “D,” visit vitabeauti.com or www.blackedged.com . You can follow Black Edged on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Attachments

Andrew Polin Black Edged 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.