UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Chosen Thanks to Ease of Use

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the University of Indianapolis has selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system.

The University of Indianapolis, founded in 1902, is a private university located just a few minutes from downtown Indianapolis. The University is ranked among the top National Universities by U.S. News and World Report, with a diverse enrollment of nearly 6,000 undergraduate, graduate and continuing education students. The University offers a wide variety of study areas, including 100+ undergraduate degrees, more than 40 master’s degree programs and five doctoral programs. More occupational therapists, physical therapists and clinical psychologists graduate from the University of Indianapolis each year than any other state institution.

“What convinced us to make the change to Brightspace was the ease of use,” said Dr. Ellen Miller, Special Assistant to the Provost for Strategic Projects at the University of Indianapolis. “We need a platform that will allow instructors to focus on engaging students instead of constantly needing to determine how to present materials with our currently limited toolset. Brightspace will facilitate our goal of making a shift from teaching with technology to teaching and learning engagement regardless of the class format.”

According to Dr. Miller, Brightspace offered several advantages over competitor platforms including:

Flexibility: The University of Indianapolis needed a learning management system that gives them a platform that supports a breadth of instruction styles while also providing an increased ability to innovate.

Ease of Use: Reviewers—including faculty and students—found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and more than capable of meeting complex and diverse needs.

A True Partnership: D2L's commitment to continual improvement and working as a true partner stood out as a clear advantage for Brightspace throughout the evaluation process.

“We’re thrilled to be working with an institution like the University of Indianapolis, which has such deep roots in its community and is poised for a great future. That includes growing their innovative blended and online programs and moving further into continuing education – and we’re excited to be a partner in of all of it,” says Lee Poteck, Vice President, Education North America at D2L.

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list and Brightspace was named the Best K-12 Learning Management System at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

