CoinGenius Presents Collective Intelligence, Virtual Conference Begins Tomorrow at 8:30am PT

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- CoinGenius , an advanced intelligence and analytics platform specifically intended for cryptocurrency traders, today announces it will host “Collective Intelligence,” a one-day virtual conference that aligns the brightest minds in crypto, Wall Street, government and artificial intelligence (AI).



Featured speakers include:

Brock Pierce, Chairman of Bitcoin Foundation & Integro Foundation

Nick Spanos, Founder of Bitcoin Center and Blockchain Center

Vinny Lingham, CEO & Co-Founder of Civic

Tron Black, Lead Developer of Ravencoin

For the full list of speakers, which includes 50+ other innovative business leaders and founders, visit https://media.coingenius.ai/coingenius-virtual-summit/ .

Taking place April 10, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. PT to 5:30 p.m. PT, Collective Intelligence focuses on Fear, Greed & The Evolution of Money.

“We’re very pleased with how quickly the crypto community has rallied to support our inaugural virtual conference,” stated CoinGenius CEO Jeremy Born. “With the digital side of our lives more important than ever before and the unprecedented challenges ahead, we’re finding that the timing of this event couldn’t have been more perfect. Our team anticipates virtual events like this will become a key part of our mission to empower the community with high quality content, analytics and education.”

To register for a free virtual ticket, visit https://media.coingenius.ai/coingenius-virtual-summit/

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email Sponsorships@Geniusxv.com

