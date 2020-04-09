LM Engages Alaskans at Forum on the Environment

U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Legacy Management (LM) staff and LM Support (LMS) contractors travelled to the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage, Alaska, where they operated a booth and delivered a presentation at the 22nd annual Alaska Forum on the Environment (AFE) in February.

AFE is an annual gathering of environmental professionals, representatives from government agencies, non-profit and for-profit business leaders, Alaskan youth, conservationists, biologists, and community elders. Participants to this year’s forum could choose from more than 100 technical training sessions, ranging from marine debris and environmental regulations to rural issues and pollution prevention.

“Alaska is a big state,” said LM Director of Site Operations David Shafer. “And it’s rare that so many of the regulators, stakeholders, other federal agencies, and companies we are working with on LM’s Alaska sites are all in the same place.”