Coronavirus - Kenya: 308 samples has been tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 5 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease

In the last 24 hours, we have tested a total of 308 samples, out of which 5 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease, 3 are Kenyans while 2 are foreign nationals. Three of them had travelled; one each from Tanzania, UK and UAE.

#KomeshaCorona update



