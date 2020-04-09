ZL Technologies Strengthens Commitment to Cloud Customers with SOC 2 Type II Compliance

/EIN News/ -- Certification reflects ZL’s commitment to data security, confidentiality, availability, processing integrity, and privacy on behalf of its cloud customers



MILPITAS, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), a leader in cloud and hybrid information management, announced today it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance. An abbreviation for “System and Organization Controls,” SOC 2 is an auditing procedure designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud and requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures encompassing the security, confidentiality, availability, processing integrity, and privacy of customer data. SOC 2 was developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) with certification issued by independent, third-party auditors.

Type II designation is given after an audit taking place over a minimum of six months, requiring a service provider to establish and follow strict security policies and procedures regarding customer data. SOC 2 Type II certification is an attestation of controls at a service organization that verifies the suitability of design and operational effectiveness. The report ensures the system is designed, implemented, and operated to align with Trust Services Criteria (TSC) and the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) framework, which outlines requirements for control environment, communication and information, risk assessment, monitoring activities, and control activities.

SOC 2 is especially pertinent to businesses that require maximum oversight and management, including those in the highly regulated industries that ZL serves such as financial services and healthcare. As a SaaS provider, ZL leverages Microsoft Azure to provide cloud and hybrid information management along with managed services. SOC2 Type II compliance demonstrates ZL’s ability to provide data security, confidentiality, availability, processing integrity, and privacy on behalf of its customers.

“As more organizations seek cloud-based solutions and managed services, reliability and customer trust are more important than ever,” said Dr. Arvind Srinivasan, CTO and co-founder, ZL Technologies. “This report is a reflection of ZL’s commitment to our customers and the trust they place in us.”

Gartner estimates that 60 percent of organizations will use an external service provider’s cloud managed service offering by 2022, with the SaaS market segment growing to $151 billion.

A leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving, ZL’s 15-year tenure in the report makes it the longest standing vendor. The ZL platform enables holistic data management across enterprise data such as email, file shares, SharePoint and the Office 365 ecosystem. It’s fully integrated with Microsoft Azure to offer cloud and hybrid functionality.

