Connor Unveils Fully Managed Solution to Mitigate Supplier and Partner Risk During COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is worsening by the day. Life, as we all know it has been flipped upside down, and businesses across sectors are being challenged like never before.



Crisis-induced pressures have made it difficult to ensure business resiliency among supplier networks, with traditional methods to ensure compliance not adapting well to our new circumstances. In times like these, business interactions with customers, partners, and suppliers alike should be handled with empathy. And today’s typical approach to corporate communications falls short—which can sour supplier relations quickly.

“Companies need to quickly understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their supply chain and partners as part of their business resiliency planning to adapt to the challenges we face today,” said Viresh Chana, CEO of Connor. “The tools and resources available to partner and vendor management teams to communicate with their business partners, whether through assessments or surveys are often cold and impersonal.”

Further complicating matters, the systems that companies are using to send emails and communication to their business partners are manually intensive and lack the comprehensive tracking and analytics capabilities to really understand how to optimize your outreach efforts.

To help address some of these challenges magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic, today Connor is launching a new offering to ConnorX, our industry-leading platform, that empowers vendors to easily engage with and track suppliers to ensure seamless business resiliency.

Boost supplier and partner engagement with a fully managed solution

The ConnorX platform is a fully managed solution that offers process automation of repetitive tasks, data insights and reporting to help you optimize your outreach campaigns for performance, and white-glove services to provide creative and program management support—streamlining supplier and partner outreach campaigns and improving response rates by up to 166%.

Multi-channel engagement automated across email, webinars, phone, chat, and mail to boost responses by up to 166%

Integrated customer engagement team with experience and custom call scripts to increase responses by up to 30%

Fully personalized experience including branded landing pages and customized messaging

Data insights and analytics to drive ongoing campaign improvements, target preferred responses, and improve cross-team collaboration

Real-time visibility and reporting into campaign engagement from end to end

Full creative services to ensure your brand is well represented across all touchpoints

Expert white-glove service that handles all the heavy lifting so you don’t have to

Enterprise-grade security to safeguard supplier data and ensure regulatory compliance

“Given these unprecedented times, it’s important to ensure business resiliency but to do so in a manner that is empathetic to those we work with,” said Chana. “It’s important to partner with a solution provider that approaches supplier engagement with this in mind as it would have a material impact on if and how they’ll respond, and view their partnership with your organization.”

With ConnorX, supplier and partner outreach campaigns can be launched within 7 days.

To learn more about how ConnorX can help you mitigate the risks of COVID-19 within your supplier and partner network, please contact us at info@connor-consulting.com or visit us at http://connor-consulting-5643839.hs-sites.com/corona-virus-impact .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.