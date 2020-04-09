BigPanda Free 90-Day “IT Ops From Home” Program Helps Businesses Maintain Service Reliability with Remote IT Operations

Program Includes Rapid No-Obligation Access to BigPanda for Teams Experiencing Massive Influx of Traffic or Outages

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., provider of the first Autonomous Operations platform, announced today the availability of a free 90-day accelerator program, “IT Ops from Home,” to give IT Ops, NOC, DevOps, and SRE teams access to BigPanda’s event-correlation and incident-automation platform with no obligation for participants after the 90-day time period.



“Since the start of this crisis, BigPanda employees have been trying to figure out how we can make a difference for our community. We were inspired by the efforts of companies like Dyson, which designed in just 12 days new ventilators specifically for COVID-19 patients,” said Assaf Resnick, co-founder and chief executive officer at BigPanda. “Now, more than ever, IT Ops teams must keep mission-critical services available, even while they work tirelessly from home. BigPanda hopes this program will enable IT Ops teams, especially those which support critical infrastructure, with the platform they need to help keep their customers and users connected.”

On March 16, the White House issued Coronavirus Guidelines for America , stating that the essential critical workforce and companies, such as healthcare services, pharmaceutical companies, and food supply organizations should maintain their normal work schedules. Many of the IT Ops teams responsible for keeping the lights on are working from home, struggling to support and ensure high availability of their most critical services. The BigPanda IT Ops from Home accelerator program aims to help these types of organizations as well as select large enterprises that are struggling to maintain high service availability.

IT Ops from Home is ideal for teams struggling with multiple monitoring tools, duplicate alerts and incidents about the same IT problem, hard to identify root causes, a lack of automation, minimal situational awareness across teams, dealing with system outages due to a high volume of traffic, and collaboration among distributed teams. The program offers the following benefits:

Ninety-day no-cost, no-obligation access to BigPanda's core platform, which includes full AI/ML-driven event correlation capabilities.

Out-of-the-box integrations for select critical applications, services and monitoring tools, such as AWS, AppDynamics, Cloudwatch, Splunk, Azure, Jira, and Slack.

A rapid and thorough onboarding experience

Free support for ninety-days and free training via virtual classroom for IT Ops, NOC and DevOps/SRE team members

For more information and to begin the qualification process, please proceed to this form .

About BigPanda

BigPanda helps IT Ops, NOC and DevOps teams detect, investigate, and resolve IT incidents and outages, faster and more easily than ever before. Powered by Open Box Machine Learning, BigPanda captures alerts, changes and topology data from all your disparate tools and uses machine learning to reduce IT noise, detect incidents and outages, and surface their probable root cause, in real time. Customers such as Intel, TiVO, Warner Media and Workday rely on BigPanda to reduce their operating costs, improve service availability and performance, and de-risk and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Founded in 2012, BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Greenfield Partners and Insight Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

