AllCloud Offers Configure-Price-Quote Assessment to Salesforce Users

A new service from AllCloud builds on its Salesforce CPQ practice by providing an upfront analysis of a client’s sales processes prior to a Salesforce CPQ deployment

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud , a global cloud services provider, announces a new offering for Salesforce customers. The Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) Assessment from AllCloud takes the guesswork out of Salesforce CPQ deployments by thoroughly evaluating a client’s products and sales policies before deployment begins. As a result, AllCloud can head-off potential issues and expedite clients’ time-to-value.



Configure-Price-Quote software from Salesforce takes the pain out of complicated pricing, helping sales reps rapidly and accurately create estimates, proposals, quotes and orders. The solution dramatically speeds proposal and quote generation, allowing image-based product selection constrained by an organization’s configuration rules. Managers appreciate control over discounts and processes. The CPQ software connects to users’ product catalogs and populates quotes and orders in their CRM.

AllCloud’s Salesforce CPQ Assessment includes a review of a client’s products, bundles and pricing as well as its quote templates, contracts, subscriptions, amendments and renewal processes. AllCloud can also evaluate the steps needed for a client to integrate its Salesforce CPQ software with its ERP or accounting system. Following the assessment, AllCloud will provide a process flow diagram, project plan and roadmap, risk and issue logs, executive summary and training strategy.

AllCloud is a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner with a dedicated CPQ practice. Its consultants provide a range of CPQ services to customers, including planning and designing implementations, performing custom configurations and training staff. AllCloud’s CPQ experts have additional certifications, enabling them to offer deeper CPQ-related services to customers around the new Salesforce Billing product. AllCloud has completed Salesforce CPQ implementations for numerous global clients. For example, the firm recently helped BrandSafway, a construction and civil engineering company with annual sales of $5 billion, adopt Salesforce CPQ.

“None of this would have been possible without AllCloud’s expertise,” says Andrew Bombassaro, Vice President at BrandSafway. “The quality of their resources, flexibility in structuring processes to meet our needs and overall responsiveness have gotten us to where we are today. AllCloud is a trusted partner, and we plan to do even more with them as we continue to grow our Salesforce ecosystem.”

“We’ve performed Salesforce CPQ assessments for clients many times, but now we’re offering it as a standalone service in order to help clients better understand their sales environment and the steps necessary to making a smooth transition to Salesforce CPQ,” says Doug Shepard, President, AllCloud North America. “Clients like BrandSafway are benefiting significantly from the use of Salesforce CPQ, but the migration process can be complicated. That’s where AllCloud’s skills and experienced team helps organizations fully realize the value of CPQ.”

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global professional and managed services company providing organizations with the tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Platinum Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of both Salesforce and AWS. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud-first.

With over 12 years of experience and a portfolio with thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe and North America.

