N2N partners with Boomi to provide additional integration options to customers and partners

The partnership will allow N2N customers to enjoy the benefits of N2N Illuminate and Boomi through seamless integration.

DULUTH, GEORGIA, USA, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- N2N Services, Inc., a leading platform provider for Higher Education systems integration, today announced a strategic partnership with Boomi™, a Dell Technologies business, a leading enterprise data management and data integration provider.This collaboration allows N2N’s customers to experience Boomi features embedded with the Illuminate platform. N2N’s customers can leverage integrated Illuminate APIs with additional data sources using Boomi’s advanced development tools, and overall technology ecosystem. “The Boomi partnership will have an immediate impact by expanding our API development capabilities and integration options.” according to Danielle Whitney, VP of Business Development at N2N Services. “Pairing Boomi technology with our deep higher education industry expertise and existing integration libraries will allow N2N to quickly and affordably deliver complex integration solutions.”By integrating the Boomi Platform with N2N’s Illuminate Platform, N2N will be able to provide complete end-to-end visibility into Illuminate connectors and process flows as well as detailed performance metrics. N2N will also be able to provide additional connectors and advanced development options to customers. Boomi's Technology Partner Program provides invaluable enablement resources for our development effort, enabling us to accelerate building interoperability between the Boomi Platform and N2N’s Illuminate Platform.“We are thrilled to have N2N Services join the Boomi partner program as an OEM provider. Boomi is a great fit for N2N's Illuminate platform and will help N2N further drive innovations within the Higher Education vertical,” said David Tavolaro, Boomi’s Vice President, Global Business Development."Boomi’s platform will allow N2N to quickly expand our Integration APIs and offerings which will provide the flexibility and connectivity that our higher education customers need," said Kiran Kodithala, CEO and founder of N2N Services. "Boomi's Partner Program will help us deliver additional integration and development options across our platform so we can provide seamlessly integrated solutions quickly and deliver greater customer success. We are excited to be part of the Boomi Program."About N2NN2N Services Inc. is a leader in enterprise application and data integration. N2N’s Illuminate platform is a cloud-based SaaS platform providing standards-based, turnkey integration enabling organizations to plug-in new SaaS applications in a matter of minutes to meet strategic goals. Illuminate integration platform is used by more than 200 academic institutions (providing student services to over 1 million students) and enables institutions to meet strategic objectives. N2N Services Inc. is based in Atlanta, GA.



