Sergey Taitler Featured in Exclusive Interviews

LAKE ZURICH, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sergey Taitler, general manager of All American Exterior Solutions, is proud to announce that he was recently featured in two exclusive interviews for Ideamensch and Thrive Global With over 20 years of experience, Sergey Taitler currently acts as the general manager of All American Exterior Solutions, which he took over upon his father’s death. His father founded the company in 1979 after the family emigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine.In his interviews, Sergey says that while taking over the company his father had built was difficult, he knew he had a legacy to uphold. He notes that being able to carry on this legacy makes him very proud.“I love to be able to look at a completed project and see the hard work and determination that my team and I put in be shown in the success and happiness of the client,” says Sergey Taitler.“Being able to directly see the impact of our work is a great reward that always makes the hard days easier to work through.”About Sergey TaitlerIn 1979, Sergey Taitler emigrated to the United States with his family when he was a toddler. In 1998, he graduated from Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance, with a concentration in Real Estate and a minor in History. During his last year of university, his father passed away. At the age of 21, Sergey Taitler took over the business his father built, then called All American Roofing. Sergey Taitler has acted as general manager ever since. Due to the diversification of the company, its name was changed to All American Exterior Solutions. All American Exterior Solutions offers various different services such as roofing, insulation, solar panelling, and more for residential and commercial properties.For more information, please visit https://www.aaexs.com/



