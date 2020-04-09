Nascent Biotech, Inc. Developing Therapy with Indications for COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO) (the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing proprietary human Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) and immunotherapy for treatment of cancer, was recently featured in an article by leading publisher, SmallCapsDaily. The focus of the SmallCapsDaily feature was Nascent Biotech’s development of a drug therapy, with indications for use against pathogens, like the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has spread across the globe, resulting in a pandemic with over 1.3 million cases worldwide, of COVID-19.

Nascent Biotech’s research is based on the antibody, which is a Y-shaped protein, used by the human immune system to identify and neutralize pathogens. The Company uses human antibodies and cytokine responses obtained from innate natural human immune responses as a drug discovery platform for identifying new antibodies and antigens for commercialization.

The Company’s technology portfolio is based upon the natural human immune system, uniquely utilizing the immune system’s innate capabilities and selectivity to produce biomolecules for a more effective disease treatment. SmallCapsDaily delves into Nascent Biotech’s drug discovery platform and how the Company’s lead therapeutic asset, Pritumumab (PTB), which is essentially a natural human antibody that was derived from a B-cell isolated from a tumor draining lymph node of a patient with cervical cancer, has huge potential indications for use against COVID-19.

Key Take-Away’s from the Small Caps Daily Article:

While Pritumumab application is not restricted to treating cancers alone, its key preclinical development and toxicology studies for the U.S. are already complete and the Company received FDA clearance in December 2018 to begin Phase 1 human trials in the U.S. for brain cancer.

Pritumumab has completed multiple completed Phase 2 clinical trials in Japan and has a proven manufacturing process and demonstrated safety in toxicology studies

Nascent Biotech is a research-focused, zero-revenue company, with an annual cash burn around $1 million, which is nominal.

For the full article, visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/nascent-biotech-this-cancer-research-microcap-has-a-drug-in-testing-with-indications-for-use-against-covid-19/

About Nascent Biotech Inc.

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

