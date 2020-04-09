Westport Fuel Systems to Provide Business Update in the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series on April 14th at 1:00 pm PT

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“Westport Fuel Systems”) (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) today announced that it will participate in the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series to provide a business update relating to the impact of COVID-19 on global operations on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm Pacific Time.



The presentation is open to all investors and will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Westport Fuel Systems website at https://wfsinc.com/ and under the alphaDIRECT Investor Center page at www.alphadirectadvisors.com .

“Westport Fuel Systems has been closely monitoring, assessing, and reacting to the impact of COVID-19 on our global operations. The health and safety of our employees, our customers, our partners, and our communities is our first priority,” said David M. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Westport Fuel Systems. “We are taking the necessary steps to successfully manage our business in this unprecedented time.”

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay.

Registration Link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1302989&tp_key=7ae0c3de8

About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com .

Investor Inquiries:

Shawn Severson

Investor Relations

T: +1 604-718-2046

E: invest@wfsinc.com



