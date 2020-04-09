Liquidity Services Expands AllSurplus Self-Service Solution to Deliver Effective Reverse Supply Chain Solution for Surplus Assets

AllSurplus.com marketplace efficiently connects sellers with over 3.6 million business buyers in over 100 asset categories

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ LQDT) is expanding its self-service offering on its newest online auction marketplace, www.AllSurplus.com . Liquidity Services’ AllSurplus marketplace provides businesses a fast and convenient way to sell surplus and idle assets in any category. Now, AllSurplus is offering an expanded self-service model to enable sellers to take control of their surplus sales by listing assets at any time, from any location and on any device with their own terms of sale.



“Our enhanced self-service offering enables sellers to benefit from our AllSurplus online marketplace solutions to securely transact business on a global scale without in-person contact and with maximum flexibility,” said Bill Angrick, chairman and chief executive officer of Liquidity Services. “The solution enables sellers to reach our global network of over 3.6 million registered buyers to monetize assets across all categories, such as light and heavy-duty trucks, vehicles, construction and material handling equipment, IT assets, diversified manufacturing equipment and wholesale and retail goods.”

The self-service model is efficient for companies that:

are in need of quick access to working capital;

have idle or surplus assets and equipment;

have travel restrictions or are unable to transport equipment to an auction location; or

no longer allow outside vendors on site.

Any business wishing to sell surplus and idle assets can leverage the AllSurplus self-service solution with zero listing fees. The process is efficient and leverages a scalable platform :

List – Quickly create an auction listing with item descriptions, photos, videos and other important information while leveraging our analytics tools to understand real-world value expectations.

Sell –Access our network of more than 3.6 million registered buyers through our active marketing campaigns.

Get paid – Liquidity Services will invoice, collect and manage the entire closing process and then quickly send the proceeds directly to the seller.

If you’re interested in becoming an AllSurplus seller, sign up online or contact the AllSurplus customer service center at 1-800-310-4604 or e-mail Sell@AllSurplus.com .

Liquidity Services also offers sellers more robust support and specialized services through our Managed Services suite of professional solutions.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .



Contact:

Liquidity Services

Julie Davis

202.558.6234



