PayScale Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PayScale, Inc ., the world’s leading provider of on-demand cloud-based compensation software and data, announced the appointment of Jeff Bailey to Chief Revenue Officer. Bailey will oversee PayScale’s revenue teams, managing all aspects of revenue management as PayScale continues its rapid growth into new market segments with small and medium sized businesses, as well as large enterprises. He joins PayScale as the company furthers its investments in developing new compensation solutions which enable businesses to attract and retain talent across their organizations. With a focus on increasing value to customers, expanding partnerships, extending the company’s product portfolio and driving new customer business, there is a tremendous opportunity for PayScale. Now, more than ever, PayScale requires experience and proven excellence in execution to fulfill its vision for expansion.



“To achieve PayScale’s ambitious growth objectives, we needed someone with both a depth and breadth of experience to attract new customers, demonstrate the value of new compensation solutions to our existing customers and foster more partnerships across the industry,” said Scott Torrey CEO of PayScale. “Jeff provides the right expertise in all these key areas and I am delighted he is joining our leadership team.”

Bailey has more than 25 years of enterprise and SMB sales management experience across a number of software companies, cloud start-ups and technology-enabled managed services. He has a proven track record of developing sales best practices, building teams of sales professionals, customer success, renewals and solution consulting. Prior to joining PayScale, Bailey was Senior Vice President of Sales and Solution Consulting at ServiceSource, a company providing outsourced customer lifecycle management solutions. He was also Vice President of Sales at JP Morgan Chase after the acquisition of Xign, a procure to pay company which he helped to build. Bailey also worked at PeopleSoft where he was the Western Region Sales Manager.

“I am thrilled to join PayScale at a time when there is so much potential to reach new customers and expand the footprint of company,” said Jeff Bailey, PayScale’s new Chief Revenue Officer. “Both large and small companies understand the value of using data-driven compensation insights to attract and retain talent across their organizations. I love sales process and strategy, and I’m excited to work with Scott and the executive team to bring these innovative solutions to new markets.”

For more information about PayScale and the company’s executive team, please visit www.payscale.com .



About PayScale

PayScale offers modern compensation software and the most precise, real-time, data-driven insights for employees and employers alike. More than 8,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, use PayScale to power pay decisions for more than 23 million employees. These companies include Encana, The New York Times, Sunsweet, T-Mobile, United Health Group, Wendy's and Perry Ellis. For more information, please visit: https://www.payscale.com/ or follow PayScale on Twitter: https://twitter.com/payscale .

Press Contact:

Phyllis McNeice

Email: phyllis@fireflycmns.com

Tel: 206.954.1481



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.