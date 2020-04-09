DLT Resolution Provides Business Update

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC: DLTI), an information technology, cyber security and telecommunications company, provides the following business update during the COVID-19 pandemic.



As an essential service, DLT Telecom and DLT Resolution offices remain open. DLT Resolution continues to operate and serve its customers online at www.dltresolution.com and www.dlttelecom.com .

DLT Telecom’s clients have all made a smooth transition to enable remote workers by utilizing the many products and features available from their advanced Unified Communications Management platform.

In an effort to support its current customers DLT Telecom has made its entire suite of remote working tools available at no additional charge to its existing customer base during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Strategies offices are closed with all employees working remotely, and fully engaged servicing its customer base, until further notice. Union Strategies continues to operate and serve its customers online at www.unionstrategiesinc.com .

DLT Data Services has temporarily closed its offices until further notice. DLT Data is continuing to operate on a scaled down basis to meet lower current demand and its services are available online at www.dltdata.com.

John S. Wilkes, President and Chief Executive Officer of DLT Resolution, commented, “We are following the guidance of global health professionals to ensure the health and well-being of our associates, customers, and communities. Our associates and customers are our main priority and our thoughts are with those affected by this situation.” Mr. Wilkes continued, “Despite near-term uncertainties, we remain confident in the long-term potential of our business and we will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.”

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications & cyber security; Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank.org, the Company offers an easy to use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records.

Learn more at: www.dltresolution.com

About Union Strategies “USI”

USI has been providing a suite of products and services to Unions for over 10 years. The company designs, builds, and executes programs resulting in greater success for unions. Programs are designed to engage the membership, decrease expenses, and save time for a more productive business. The Company’s suite includes Telecommunications, Event Management, Professional writing, Social Media Management, Web Design, Graphic Services, and Promotional offerings. The company is a one-stop-shop for all things union. The company has more than 130 clients that are considered “mid-market” in terms of overall size of the particular local with 450,000 members. USI operates nationally in Canada and looks to expand into the USA in 2020.

Learn more at: https://unionstrategiesinc.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The use of the word “company” or “Company” refers to DLT Resolution Incorporated and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s actual results. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. DLT Resolution may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (available at http://www.sec.gov). DLT Resolution undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Nothing within this communication is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

