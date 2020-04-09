Akerna Signs Deal with Canada-based Rolling in Green

Effective ERP Solution Streamlines Business Operations for Growing Business

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a global regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space, has completed an agreement with Rolling in Green , a pre-roll cannabis automation company that provides a turn-key processing solution for licensed producers. Akerna will use its strategic agreement with NetSuite to help the company manage inventory, track their financials, and maintain customer relationship management (CRM) systems.



“We selected Akerna’s MJ Platform solution because of its seamless integration with NetSuite,” said Darren Vargo, CEO, Rolling in Green. “As a growing business, we recognize using multiple providers to meet our backend business operations can cause chaos and lead to wasteful business silos. With the MJ Platform we do not have to worry about operational disruptions. We have everything we need in one, easy to use solution.”

Rolling in Green will be using innovative technology to provide product ordering and tracking for pre-rolls in multiple sizes through a three-step process that requires an effective, integrated ERP solution.

Rolling in Green Three-Step Process:

Schedule your order and track it online through our proprietary web portal with full control right at your fingertips. State of the art technology used to process your product without human error. We can produce in excess of 60 cones per minute. Your product is packaged and shipped to your warehouse with full Health Canada tracking reports with each order.

“As a company we entered into a strategic agreement with NetSuite, because we understand the importance of an integrated ERP solution to growing enterprise businesses,” said Nina Simosko, Chief Revenue Officer, Akerna . “We are pleased to be working with Rolling In Green and proud that our single, fully integrated solution will enable them to handle everything from inventory and financial management to forecasting. With our MJ Platform, we provide both the depth of cannabis-specific knowledge and technology experience required to enable businesses to maximize ROI and succeed.”

Key Facts:

Based in Canada, Rolling in Green designed, developed and planned a 50,000+ square foot cannabis grow facility

Akerna has tracked $18 billion in cannabis sales across 33 states. The company has statistical relevance at the total U.S. retail level and is the only company with cannabis supply chain analytics able to track consumer demographic insights at the point of sale.

About Rolling in Green

After spending years in the cannabis industry, Rolling in Green saw that there was an excess inventory of unfinished dried cannabis, so we decided to start a company that used automation to reduce that processing backlog for Licensed Producers of Cannabis in Canada. To learn more about us visit, https://rollingingreen.ca .

About Akerna

Akerna is a global regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. Akerna’s service offerings include MJ Platform®, Leaf Data Systems®, and solo sciences tech platform. Since its establishment in 2010, the company has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales. As part of its business strategy, Akerna intends to grow through targeted, strategic acquisitions that are complementary to its current business and organically by accelerating its product development efforts. For more information, please visit www.akerna.com and follow us on Twitter @AkernaCorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release and in any accompanying statements by management are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the implementation and results for Rolling in Green of MJ Platform and NetSuite and other similar statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Akerna’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes (including, without limitation, the results of Akerna’s contracts, strategic initiatives, and business plans as described herein) to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include (i) Akerna’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of being a public company, (ii) competition, (iii) Akerna’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably, (iv) Akerna’s ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (v) costs related to being a public company, (vi) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (vii) Akerna’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions and achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with acquired businesses, (viii) and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Akerna’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those vary from forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial and other information, are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Akerna’s control. All information herein speaks only as of the date hereof, in the case of information about Akerna, or the date of such information, in the case of information from persons other than Akerna. Akerna undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein. Forecasts and estimates regarding Akerna’s industry and end markets are based on sources believed to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Akerna Media Relations

D. Nikki Wheeler

Nikki.Wheeler@Akerna.com

303-514-2012

Akerna Investor Relations

Jason Assad

JAssad@akerna.com

678-570-6791



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.