4/9 Update: Verizon teams on the frontlines with COVID-19 first responders

The Verizon Response Team (VRT) has been deployed in 30+ states to serve the public with emergency, on-demand communications services and solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- At a glance



For the first time in its history, the Verizon Response Team (VRT) is active on a nationwide basis, with more than 270 engagements

Pop-up healthcare facilities and drive-thru coronavirus testing sites, quarantine facilities on military bases and airports, support for medical and emergency operation centers are examples of where the VRT is deployed

31 states, including the District of Columbia, have Verizon Response Teams have requested VRT assistance

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Response Team (VRT) has been engaged since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and to date, has deployed emergency services and solutions to hundreds of COVID-19-related response sites in more than 30 states. In addition to day-to-day support of federal, state and local government agencies on the frontlines of the pandemic, the VRT delivers on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7/365 basis. Its solutions include portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.



“The Verizon Response Team’s extreme sense of urgency, combined with its ability to cross multiple segments -- whether healthcare, education, emergency management, or law enforcement -- furthers the missions of those we serve by delivering the connectivity and solutions they need on a moment’s notice,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “The COVID-19 pandemic marks the first time the VRT has worked on a national crisis, and despite running at nearly five times its normal number of deployments, the VRT continues to operate effectively and deliver for response teams serving communities across the country.”



Since January 28, the VRT has led hundreds of engagements. Nearly 1,300 pieces of equipment have been deployed to emergency operation centers, COVID-19 testing facilities, healthcare facilities and other operations support for the crisis.



Military bases, state and county health departments, state emergency operations centers, airports, law enforcement, medical organizations and fire departments are among the groups that have requested emergency service and support from the VRT. Specific activities include:

Standing up temporary emergency operations centers, hospital facilities and testing centers in areas like state parks, convention centers and vacant buildings by deploying network coverage

Connecting quarantine sites by deploying network coverage

Providing portable hospitals with WiFi connectivity

Facilitating communications at testing facilities by issuing smartphones and tablets

Keeping teams connected at critical care units, testing facilities and emergency operations centers by providing charging stations for medical staff, emergency management services, law enforcement and other first responders

Issuing smartphones and charging units for emergency operations centers

Enabling communications for emergency management field workers by deploying smart phones and providing network coverage.

Visit our COVID-19 information page to learn more about Verizon’s response.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Najuma Thorpe

najuma.thorpe@verizon.com

@najuma

Juli Burda

juli.burda@verizonconnect.com









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.