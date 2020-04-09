Liquidia to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products utilizing its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced that Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, will present a company overview virtually at the 19th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 9:20am Eastern time.



A link to the live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s corporate website, and will be archived for a minimum of 90 days.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates for which it holds worldwide commercial rights: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

