OraSure Technologies Earnings Conference Call Invitation
/EIN News/ -- 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 5:00 p.m. ET
BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2020 first quarter financial results, updated financial guidance and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
|May 6, 2020 Schedule
|4:01 p.m. ET
|2020 first quarter financial results press release will be distributed.
|4:50 p.m. ET
|To participate in the conference call, dial 844-831-3030 (Domestic) or 315-625-6887 (International) and reference Conference ID # 5498040
|5:00 p.m. ET
|Conference call and simultaneous Webcast begins.
The conference call will also be webcast live and may be accessed on the Investor Relations page of OraSure’s website, www.orasure.com. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access 10 minutes prior to the call.
If you are unable to participate, a replay of the call will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for seven days. A replay of the call can also be accessed until midnight, May 13, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the Conference ID # 5498040.
COMPANY CONTACT: Joni Messenlehner, OraSure Technologies, Inc. 610-882-1820, or investorinfo@orasure.com.
