Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Multi-Agency Meeting explored strategies to ensure steady availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
The COVID-19 multi-agency meeting chaired by PS Susan Mochache explored strategies to ensure steady availability of PPE and to ensure timely interventions.
