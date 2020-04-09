Rising Airborne Disease Prevalence to Drive Surgical, Face, and Respiratory Mask Market Revenue to $15,696.2 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence

Surgical, Face, and Respiratory Mask Market Research Report: By Distribution Channel (Indirect Channel, Direct Channel), Type (Respiratory, Surgical), End User (Hospital, Individual, ASC, Clinic)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Around the world, the prevalence of airborne diseases is rising, which is creating grave concerns for public health. The most common such diseases are influenza, diphtheria, mumps, tuberculosis, pertussis (whooping cough), chickenpox, and measles. Currently, the 2019 novel coronavirus infection has spread around the world, leading to over 75,000 deaths, as of April 7th, 2020.



As all these pathogens enter the body via the nose, their increasing prevalence is driving the global surgical, face, and respiratory mask market growth . In comparison to $2,141.3 million in 2019, the sale of such personal protective equipment is expected to garner $15,696.2 million by 2030, with the revenue rising at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period).

Hospitals to Witness Fastest Growth during Forecast Period

Hospitals are expected to witness the highest CAGR in the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market, of 6.2%, during the forecast period. This is because of the stringent regulations which make it mandatory for the caregivers at hospitals, especially surgeons, to wear masks.

Till 2030, respiratory masks are projected to continue dominating the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market, as they are comparatively more expensive than surgical masks and because the extreme concentration of pollutants in the air makes covering the nose necessary.

Indirect channels held the larger share in the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market during the historical period (2014–2019), as the sale of such products via wholesalers, vendors, retail pharmacies, and online portals is quite high.

Asia-Pacific (APAC), which was the largest region in the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market in 2019, is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years as well. This is ascribed to the rising number of hospitals and healthcare providers in regional countries. Additionally, the region is home to some of the most polluted cities on earth, including Delhi and Beijing, which is why individuals here wear masks almost every day, especially when traveling.

Market Competition Characterized by Alliances

Numerous alliances are being forged by the key companies operating in the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market, to use each other’s expertise and consumer base for mutual growth. For instance, in May 2019, Examinetics and Moldex-Metric Inc. began an alliance for online respirator clearance evaluations. Benefitting from this move, the latter firm, which is a manufacturer of hearing and respiratory protection, is offering a medically backed respirator clearance program for those who use its disposable and reusable respirators.

The key players in the global surgical, face, and respiratory mask market include 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Prestige Ameritech, cleanroom.de GmbH, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Moldex-Metric Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Kowa Company Ltd., Uvex Group, Ansell Limited, Dynarex Corporation, Makrite Industries Inc., Foss Performance Materials, Aero Pro Co. Ltd., Shanghai Gangkai Purification Products Co. Ltd., and Louis M. Gerson Company Inc.

