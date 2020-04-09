Coronavirus – Nigeria: Sensitization Session with Community Influencers & Women Leaders on Prevention and Control of COVID-19
WHO personnel in a sensitization session with #community influencers & women leaders on prevention and control of #COVID19 in a settlement in Borno State.
#COVID19Nigeria
#CovidNGRDistributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Nigeria.
