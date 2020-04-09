Coronavirus – Somalia: New COVID-19 Testing Equipment arrived in Mogadishu

New COVID-19 testing equipment arrived in Mogadishu. Thanks to the Italian Embassy in Somalia for generous support and WHO Somalia & WFP Somalia for their technical and logistical support respectively.



