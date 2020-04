Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 225; of this three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. All of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians and their details are presented below;

S. NO Residence Age sex Travel history to abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Addis Ababa 36 Male No Yes 2 Addis Ababa 29 Male He has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine - 3 Addis Ababa 29 Male He has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine -

COVID-19 Situational Update

Total laboratory test conducted 2496 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 225 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 3 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 47 Patients in intensive care 2 Recovered 4 Total Deaths 2 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 55

• The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person who has contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll-free lines or to the nearby health facilities.

• Furthermore, everyone is advised to avoid any mass gathering, apply all precaution measures such as hand washing with soap and maintain physical distancing.

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.