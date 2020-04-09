Konstant Infosolutions Gets Special Focus in Top Mobile App Developers Listing By Upfirms

Konstant decided to try and do the best they could, and make it to the big news. Here's why Upfirm chose them as one of the Top App Development service provider

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advent of technology has made myriad mobile app development solutions emerge. Strong knowledge and understanding of the design purpose are the key factors in developing well-designed applications. The choice of app developers gains an added significance to this. Good design ensures preventing crashes and attaining user satisfaction. Developers have been adopting measures to implement the design patterns to cater to a wide variety of users whereby they do not have to redevelop similar applications for users who are using different types of devices. This eases their task to re-develop a sort of application for another business in a short period as the same design patterns can be reused to develop new applications in a similar domain. This helps developers to overcome the limitations of current techniques and increase efficiency, usability and reusability in mobile application development.

• Deciding the type of application (Native, Web, and Hybrid)

• Determining the type of device to be supported (Screen size, resolution (DPI), CPU performance characteristics, memory and storage space),

• Considering the device resource constraints (i.e. battery life, memory size, and processor speed)

• Considering the limited-bandwidth scenarios (Hardware and software protocols based on speed, power consumptions and not just on ease of programming)

• Designing the UI appropriately, take into account platform constraints (Simple UI design and architecture, and keep other specific design decisions in mind)

• Designing a layered architecture appropriate for mobile devices (Apply layered architecture to maximize the separation of concerns, and improve reusability and maintainability)



Languages (iOS): Swift, Objective-C, C++, (Android): Java, Kotlin, C, C++

Tools: Xcode (iOS), Android SDK (Android)

Executable Files: .app (iOS), .apk (Android)

Application Stores: Apple iTunes/Appstore(iOS), Android Playstore (Android)

Challenges Faced By The Mobile App Development Companies

• Portability issues

• Wireless communication issues (availability and disconnection, bandwidth variability i.e. low or high, heterogeneous networks, and security risks)

• Various standards, protocols and network technologies

• Mobility issues (address migration, location-dependent information, migrating locality)

• Limited capabilities of terminal devices (factors about low power, risks to data integrity, small-sized user interfaces, and low storage capacities)

• Special privacy and customizability needs

• Strict time-to-market requirements

Upfirms selected the most agile, disciplined and innovative among their list of top mobile app development companies in the world. The selection criteria were based on the app usage, the Customers’ Reviews and Feedback, the number of downloads, the technologies used, security of the app idea, effective delivery management, user experience, revenue generation, app designing standards and trusted QA and testing measures. Out of the many, enterprise mobile apps, only selected apps live up to the owners’ and users’ expectations. Just having a great mobile app idea is insufficient for its success. It is rather mandatory to have assistance from experienced mobile app development companies that could play a pivotal role in an enterprise's success.

From Mr. Vipin Jain, CEO and Co-founder, Konstant Infosolutions, “We were able to streamline our approach to mobile app development, being patient as we sauntered along taking things in stride. We understood the importance of mindsight as it offered us such empowering choices. We were able to conquer territories with intention and effort. Together, we were able to settle the firings of emerging demands (technologies and skill-sets) with the wirings of concurrent supplies (here: mobile apps)”.

About Upfirms

firms is a B2B research, rating and review platform that matches appropriate service seekers with service providers. firms also assist IT companies to boost their user acquisition, market share, and brand visibility.

About Konstant Infosolutions

Konstant Infosolutions has partnered and garnered clients across global Enterprises, SME’s and forward-thinking Start-Ups to provide end-to-end solutions in form of custom-tailored software, web and mobile apps. They have accelerated their business efficiency through a combination of smart planning, design thinking approach, and the latest technologies.

