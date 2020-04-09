How to Stay Well: Vital Information for Families

How to Stay Well Resource Center on the Scientology website

A simple resource gives parents a way to help their kids understand what is happening and how they too can help.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The How to Stay Well Resource Center on Scientology.org is a valuable tool for parents whose children are home from school under stay-at-home orders.

This is a way to help children understand why they are at home, why prevention is important, and how they can be part of ensuring the health of everyone in the family.

Three brief videos cover:

* How to help prevent the spread of illness and keep yourself and others well

* How bacteria and viruses spread, and

* How to prevent the spread of illness with isolation.

These subjects are covered more fully in booklets that can be read online or downloaded. Included is why prevention and personal hygiene is important; what germs are and how viruses and bacteria can be spread from person to person; why washing your hands is stressed and when and how to properly do so; how to sanitize the home; how this protects the family from the coronavirus; and what to do if they or someone else develops symptoms.

There are also four signs that can be downloaded and printed. These stress the key information in the videos and booklets.

The signs illustrate:

* Social distancing

* How to wash your hands

* Avoiding personal contact

* The use of hand sanitizer

The Church of Scientology offers this information as a public service because an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure.

The Church encourages everyone to use and share this information with others.

Even though we are all keeping our distance, we are all in this together.

What Is a Virus? How Bacteria and Viruses Spread



