DOE Awards Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract for Technical Support Services

Cincinnati – Today, the Office of Environmental Management (EM) is awarding an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for Technical Support Services to S&K Federal Services, LLC, (St. Ignatius, Montana) an 8(a) Tribally Owned Corporation. The IDIQ contract value is $22 million, with a 5-year ordering period of performance. The contract is to support the Environmental Management Consolidated Business Center (EMCBC) and EM Small Sites across the DOE Complex.

The contract will provide a full range of technical support services that includes general and specialized positions in Quality Assurance support, Subject Matter Experts, Radiological Protection support, Emergency Management support, Technical Writing support, Health Physics support, Waste Management support, Fire Protection support, Ventilation Systems support, and Structural and Geotechnical Engineering support.