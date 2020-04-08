Smart ERP Solutions to Host Complimentary Webinar: Onboarding New Hires During the Remote Worker Era

You're invited to an exclusive new hire onboarding webinar

Organizations around the globe are currently facing unique challenges in onboarding new hires.

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart ERP Solutions (SmartERP), a leading provider of Enterprise Business Applications solutions and services, will host a complimentary educational webinar: "Onboarding New Hires During the Remote Worker Era.” This one-hour event will take place on April 15 at 11:00 AM (PST)/2:00PM (EST). Registration for this complimentary webinar can be accessed here In this webinar attendees will learn how they can automate and streamline their new hire onboarding process and create productive workers starting on day one. The webinar will focus on compliantly onboarding new hires in a remote work environment. During the webinar, SmartERP will give a brief demonstration of the Smart Onboarding solution, including their Smart E-Verify and Form I-9 integration. The onboarding solution in this webinar will focus on integration with ADP, however, the solution can be integrated with most ERP Systems and 3rd party applications.Certain roles are essential to sustaining and growing an organization. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to bringing in employees to a physical building to pre-board and onboard new hires. Understanding how to easily and compliantly onboard new hires and orient them is of utmost importance for most organizations today.SmartERP will demonstrate how Smart Onboarding for ADP, available on the ADP Marketplace, can be easily tailored to automate and streamline an organization’s entire onboarding process. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage the presenter with Q&A about their unique business process and how their system can integrate with Smart Onboarding. ADP Marketplace is a cloud-based app store designed to help employers dynamically manage an ecosystem of enterprise applications from ADP and world-class partners. This enables companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organizations via a secure, single sign-on process.“Automated Onboarding provides many obvious benefits for employers including reducing costs, saving time and effort,” said Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions. “But other benefits include improving employee retention, reducing time to productivity as well as enhancing employee engagement. In today’s environment, it’s essential to compliantly onboard new hires that are in a remote location.”According to the ADP Research Institute, the typical large company operates more than 31 separate HR applications and 33 payroll systems. Many HR systems cannot currently share workforce data – and other core business systems. Today’s constantly evolving business environment requires a digital enterprise application shopping experience and seamless data integration capabilities across solutions to drive meaningful business productivity.“Many companies struggle to integrate core HCM and business applications. ADP Marketplace empowers employers to overcome that challenge so they can focus on boosting their business agility and their employees’ success,” said Don Weinstein, Chief Product and Technology Officer, ADP. “Smart ERP Solutions’ clients can access pre-integrated workforce data in real-time through one intuitive platform while tapping into a growing ecosystem of trusted HCM apps to meet their evolving business needs.”Key takeaways:• ADP Integration/How it works• Automating your manual and complex business processes• Smart E-Verify/Form I-9 integration (included with the solution)• Out-of-the-box integration with ADP Workforce Now and Vantage• Pre-boarding new hires in a remote office environment• Reducing new hire costs• Improving time to productivity• Tailoring your new hire onboarding user experienceAbout Smart ERP Solutions/Smart OnboardingFounded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutionsis a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.Smart Onboarding has helped more than one million people successfully join their employers, from the Federal Government to small private organizations. Smart Onboarding provides an integrated experience with ADP, ensuring compliance and security with real-time updates, all on a cloud-based application for ease of deployment and management.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.