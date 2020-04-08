GUESS & CO. CORPORATION PROVIDES PLAN TO RE-OPEN COUNTRY

SOLUTIONS WOULD ALLOW U.S. ECONOMY TO RE-OPEN

MIAMI, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation has put together strategies that would allow the United States to re-open the country. On its new website www.covid19solutionsnow.com , Guess & Co. Corporation provides an overview. Guess & Co. Corporation's plan includes the following:



Nationwide Efficient Virus Emergency Registry (NEVER) - We propose to establish a nationwide registry that deals with infectious and communicable diseases. Those who have tested positive would be in the registry to track their status and those who have tested negative would be in the registry. Participation would be voluntary to be part of the re-opening of the economy. Those with a negative status for COVID-19 would be issued a QSR code that could be scanned allowing them to enter parks, movie theaters, concerts, etc. Before using the QSR code, there would be biometric verification to ensure participants are not swapping their codes with people who may be positive. This could be tried as a pilot program in certain parts of the country before being expanded nationally.

Enhanced Monitoring Systems (EMS) - We propose to have companies upgrade their facilities to include enhanced monitoring systems that will automatically screen individuals, checking temperatures, monitoring coughs, sneezes, etc. and other virus detection systems. These systems would be a second level of security against outbreaks to ensure that those who may have initially tested negative are prevented from entering areas that could result in another outbreak. These systems would be installed at grocery stores, movie theaters, public buildings, office buildings, etc. Much like airport screening, but less intrusive, if a person is flagged, their picture would be taken and security would have them step aside to be tested, interviewed, monitored and a self-quarantine put into effect.

Sanitation Treatment Operation Program (STOP) - We propose to have municipalities require businesses and anyone with properties available for public use to impose a program in which all HVAC systems will be required to include UV sanitation systems to kill viruses in the air, along with enhanced cleaning processes throughout the time that businesses are open as well as following their closure.

Reconfigure Every Space for Efficient Termination (RESET) - We propose to reconfigure all public spaces including retail, offices, etc. in a manner that continues a modification of social distancing. Entrances and exits would be widened, aisles would be re-done in grocery stores to support a few people at a time and reduce people being too close together. An increase in self-check out for stores would be encouraged and required where possible. Restaurants, movie theaters and similar businesses would be modified to provide more distance between people.

Community Automated Tests (CAT) - We propose establishing automated testing systems in local communities for COVID-19 that would allow people to visit an automated testing machine (ATM) to take a test, provide their fingerprint and receive a notification of their result within 24 hours. The tests would be picked up and taken to a central location for processing. Incentives such as a gift card or coupon to encourage testing could be provided to achieve the maximum level of community participation.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

Media Contact: Media Relations media@guessandcocorporation.com



