GUESS & CO. CORPORATION LAUNCHES DEDICATED COVID-19 WEBSITE

COVID-19 SOLUTIONS WEBSITE LAUNCHED

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of a dedicated website for COVID-19, known as the Novel Coronavirus. The new website: www.covid19solutionsnow.com provides an overview of Guess & Co. Corporation’s solutions along with links to resources and other important information. Guess & Co. Corporation’s portfolio of solutions for COVID-19 include technology, health care, real estate and funding. “We are committed to providing the best in class solutions to help our clients during this challenging time for all of us,” said Jerry D. Guess, chairman, CEO and president of the company. Guess & Co. Corporation is providing COVID-19 solutions in six (6) states: Florida, North Carolina, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.



About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging global stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology and real estate businesses. We partner with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Miami, Florida and have over 20 subsidiaries. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.





Media Contact: Media Relations media@guessandcocorporation.com



