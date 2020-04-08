Richardson Electronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Operating Profit and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Canvys, PMG and CT Tube Revenues Grow Versus Q3 FY19



Q3 FY20 Highlights

Net sales of $38.2 million were down 2.0% from last year’s third quarter, primarily a result of lower sales in PMT from softness in the power grid tube business and the effect of the coronavirus on our China shipments. In addition, Healthcare sales were down overall due to continued lower equipment sales in Latin America.

Sales increased for PMG and Semiconductor Wafer Fabrication equipment products. Canvys sales increased by 3.5% and Healthcare CT tube revenues were up by 134.7%.

Gross margin increased to 33.1% of net sales versus 31.5% of net sales for the prior year’s third quarter due to product mix and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating expenses decreased $0.4 million to $12.7 million compared to prior year.

Operating income was $11,000 compared to an operating loss of $0.8 million in last year’s third quarter.

Cash and investments were $43.9 million at February 29, 2020 versus $46.1 million at the end of the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Manufacturing and distribution operations considered “essential businesses” under current coronavirus shelter-in-place directives; minimal disruption to manufacturing and distribution capacity.

LAFOX, Ill., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended February 29, 2020. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

Third Quarter Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 2.0% to $38.2 million compared to net sales of $39.0 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Canvys sales increased by $0.3 million or 3.5% due to higher demand in its North American market. Sales of semiconductor wafer fab equipment specialty products also increased from last year’s third quarter. Although PMT sales benefited from higher sales of power conversion and RF and microwave components, overall sales for PMT decreased $0.7 million or 2.5%. This was primarily due to economic softness in the power grid tube market and lower sales in China due to the coronavirus. We experienced delays in shipments to customers in China during mandatory shelter in place orders as well as delayed receipt of goods originating in China and destined for other locations. Richardson Healthcare sales decreased $0.2 million or 11.9% as a result of lower sales of equipment in Latin America and non-core diagnostic imaging parts, partially offset by higher sales of our ALTA750™ CT tube.

Gross margin increased to $12.7 million, or 33.1% of net sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $12.3 million, or 31.5% of net sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Margin increased as a percent of net sales primarily due to a favorable product mix and improved manufacturing efficiencies in both PMT and Richardson Healthcare.

Operating expenses were $12.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $13.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from lower severance, legal and professional services expenses, partially offset by higher research and development expenses for Richardson Healthcare as we invest in additional CT x-ray tube types.

As a result, the Company reported an operating income of $11,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to an operating loss of $0.8 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Other income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.1 million, compared to other income of less than $0.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

The income tax provision of $0.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes, which was lower than the prior year’s third quarter provision and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss.

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

“Despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus, we are pleased to see continued growth in Canvys and the power and microwave technologies group. We also saw an increase in ALTA750™ CT tube sales,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Given the fluid situation in the global economy, we will continue to protect our cash and closely manage operating expenses and cash flow in line with economic conditions. Currently, our manufacturing and distribution operations in LaFox, Illinois and our display operations in Marlborough, Massachusetts are considered ‘Essential Businesses’ under the states’ Shelter in Place directives. As such, we continue to operate while respecting guidelines for social distancing,” he concluded.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY – NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 29, 2020

Net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 were $118.5 million, a decrease of 4.8%, compared to net sales of $124.5 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Sales decreased by $7.7 million or 7.9% for PMT, but increased by $1.7 million or 8.3% for Canvys. Sales for Richardson Healthcare were the same as last year.

Gross margin decreased to $38.3 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to $39.2 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2019. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin increased to 32.3% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to 31.5% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2019, primarily as a result of a favorable product mix in Richardson Healthcare and improved manufacturing efficiencies for both PMT and Healthcare.

Operating expenses decreased to $38.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to $39.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2019. The decrease was due to lower severance, legal and professional services expenses, partially offset by higher research and development expenses for Richardson Healthcare in line with ongoing CT x-ray tube development.

Operating loss during the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $0.4 million, the same as during the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

Other income for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.2 million, the same as in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

The income tax provision of $0.4 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2020 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes, which was lower than in the prior year’s first nine months and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss.

Net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $0.6 million, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

CASH DIVIDEND AND POSITION

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 27, 2020, to common stockholders of record as of May 6, 2020.

Cash and investments at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $43.9 million compared to $46.1 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $49.4 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company spent $0.4 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily related to our IT System, Facilities and LaFox manufacturing business versus $1.0 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

On Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal year 2020 results. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Participant Instructions

To listen to the call, please dial (USA) (866) 800-8648 or (International) (617) 614-2702 and enter passcode 95925021 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 10:00 a.m. CDT on April 10, 2020, for seven days. The telephone numbers for the replay are (USA) (888) 286-8010 and (International) (617) 801-6888; passcode 69273455.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business which are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 5, 2019 and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Audited February 29, 2020 June 1, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,875 $ 42,019 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $194 and $339, respectively 23,074 24,296 Inventories, net 56,677 53,232 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,910 3,067 Investments - current 13,000 8,000 Total current assets 126,536 130,614 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 17,999 19,111 Intangible assets, net 2,572 2,763 Lease ROU asset 3,727 — Non-current deferred income taxes 574 529 Total non-current assets 24,872 22,403 Total assets $ 151,408 $ 153,017 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,675 $ 16,943 Accrued liabilities 11,002 11,273 Lease liability current 1,566 — Total current liabilities 27,243 28,216 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred income tax liabilities 314 212 Lease liability non-current 2,204 — Other non-current liabilities 742 832 Total non-current liabilities 3,260 1,044 Total liabilities 30,503 29,260 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 11,038 shares at

February 29, 2020 and 10,957 shares at June 1, 2019 552 547 Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding

2,097 shares at February 29, 2020 and June 1, 2019 105 105 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued — — Additional paid-in-capital 61,593 61,012 Common stock in treasury, at cost, no shares at February 29, 2020 and

June 1, 2019 — — Retained earnings 56,819 59,703 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,836 2,390 Total stockholders’ equity 120,905 123,757 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 151,408 $ 153,017





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 29,

2020 March 2,

2019 February 29,

2020 March 2,

2019 Statements of Comprehensive Loss Net sales $ 38,249 $ 39,018 $ 118,536 $ 124,489 Cost of sales 25,579 26,719 80,235 85,266 Gross profit 12,670 12,299 38,301 39,223 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,659 13,097 38,667 39,621 Loss on disposal of assets — — 1 — Operating income (loss) 11 (798 ) (367 ) (398 ) Other expense (income): Investment/interest income (97 ) (155 ) (340 ) (402 ) Foreign exchange loss 28 130 117 205 Other, net (8 ) — (24 ) (4 ) Total other income (77 ) (25 ) (247 ) (201 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 88 (773 ) (120 ) (197 ) Income tax provision 181 305 438 754 Net loss (93 ) (1,078 ) (558 ) (951 ) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax (60 ) 541 (554 ) (1,240 ) Comprehensive loss $ (153 ) $ (537 ) $ (1,112 ) $ (2,191 ) Net loss per share Common shares - Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) Class B common shares - Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) Common shares - Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) Class B common shares - Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of shares: Common shares – Basic 11,038 10,953 11,022 10,911 Class B common shares – Basic 2,097 2,097 2,097 2,108 Common shares – Diluted 11,038 10,953 11,022 10,911 Class B common shares – Diluted 2,097 2,097 2,097 2,108 Dividends per common share $ 0.060 $ 0.060 $ 0.180 $ 0.180 Dividends per Class B common share $ 0.054 $ 0.054 $ 0.162 $ 0.162





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 29,

2020 March 2,

2019 February 29,

2020 March 2,

2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (93 ) $ (1,078 ) $ (558 ) $ (951 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 856 794 2,514 2,350 Inventory provisions 221 203 502 568 Loss on disposal of assets — — 1 — Share-based compensation expense 157 176 527 571 Deferred income taxes 76 113 51 268 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (760 ) (478 ) 1,066 (576 ) Inventories (754 ) (1,484 ) (4,173 ) (3,315 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (56 ) 614 146 332 Accounts payable (726 ) (1,561 ) (2,091 ) (5,442 ) Accrued liabilities 152 309 (238 ) 880 Other 2 (86 ) (107 ) 88 Net cash used in operating activities (925 ) (2,478 ) (2,360 ) (5,227 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (430 ) (974 ) (1,244 ) (3,166 ) Proceeds from maturity of investments — 2,300 8,000 2,300 Purchases of investments — (12,500 ) (13,000 ) (17,800 ) Net cash used in investing activities (430 ) (11,174 ) (6,244 ) (18,666 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 16 59 219 Cash dividends paid (776 ) (771 ) (2,326 ) (2,305 ) Payment of financing lease principal (46 ) — (121 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (822 ) (755 ) (2,388 ) (2,086 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2 ) 417 (152 ) (617 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,179 ) (13,990 ) (11,144 ) (26,596 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 33,054 47,859 42,019 60,465 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,875 $ 33,869 $ 30,875 $ 33,869





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Net Sales and Gross Profit

For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2019

($ in thousands) By Strategic Business Unit: Net Sales Q3 FY 2020 Q3 FY 2019 % Change PMT $ 28,988 $ 29,725 -2.5 % Canvys 7,200 6,954 3.5 % Healthcare 2,061 2,339 -11.9 % Total $ 38,249 $ 39,018 -2.0 % YTD FY 2020 YTD FY 2019 % Change PMT $ 89,158 $ 96,822 -7.9 % Canvys 22,333 20,625 8.3 % Healthcare 7,045 7,042 0.0 % Total $ 118,536 $ 124,489 -4.8 % Gross Profit Q3 FY 2020 % of Net Sales Q3 FY 2019 % of Net Sales PMT $ 9,519 32.8 % $ 9,406 31.6 % Canvys 2,362 32.8 % 2,281 32.8 % Healthcare 789 38.3 % 612 26.2 % Total $ 12,670 33.1 % $ 12,299 31.5 % YTD FY 2020 % of Net Sales YTD FY 2019 % of Net Sales PMT $ 28,547 32.0 % $ 30,520 31.5 % Canvys 7,268 32.5 % 6,726 32.6 % Healthcare 2,486 35.3 % 1,977 28.1 % Total $ 38,301 32.3 % $ 39,223 31.5 %





For Details Contact: 40W267 Keslinger Road Edward J. Richardson Robert J. Ben PO BOX 393 Chairman and CEO EVP & CFO LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA Phone: (630) 208-2205 (630) 208-2203 (630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550







