COSMOS HOLDINGS, INC. SIGNS FOR EXCLUSIVE REPRESENTATION AGREEMENT OF COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC DETECTION KIT FOR GERMANY, ENGLAND, GREECE & CYPRUS

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (OTCQB: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement with SunMed Biosciences Limited to be the exclusive representative and distribution agent of a rapid Diagnostic Detection Kit (DDK) into four EU countries: Germany, England, Greece and Cyprus. Specifically, this product is used for qualitative detection of the presence of IgM and/or IgG antibody to SARS-CoV-2, virus that causes COVID-19, in human serum, plasma and whole blood.



The Company looks forward to contributing in the fight against coronavirus utilizing its channels of distribution in the aforementioned geographic territories adding the DDK device to its portfolio of medical products for the protection and betterment of public health.

Cosmos Holdings CEO Gregory Siokas commented, “We are glad to announce the exclusivity agreement with SunMed Biosciences which will enable us to significantly contribute to the fight against this pandemic by supplying this DDK device via our organization’s channels of distribution. Being on the frontline of this unprecedented situation, we will focus our efforts to assist in finding a resolution of the coronavirus situation using all means available from COSMOS HOLDINGS.”

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is a pharmaceutical wholesaler with offices and warehouses in Thessaloniki and Athens Greece, and in Harlow, UK. The Company has a trans-European network of over 160 wholesaler clients and vendors which extends to 16 countries including: Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Spain, Lebanon, Skopje, Jordan, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, Greece and has a direct pharmacy distribution network of over 4,500. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. Important factors that might cause such differences are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations Contact

Nathan Abler

312-726-3600 / Nabler@dresnerco.com



