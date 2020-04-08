Gentherm Announces Planned Retirement of Director Maurice E.P. Gunderson

/EIN News/ -- NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Board of Directors member, Maurice E.P. Gunderson, has informed the Company’s Board of Directors of his intention to retire at the end of his current term and that he will not be standing for re-election at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



Gunderson has served as a director of the Company since 2007. He is currently chair of the Corporate Governance Committee, and a member of the Audit, Nominating and Technology Committees.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Maurice for his significant contributions to Gentherm over the past 13 years,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “We are grateful for the steady leadership Maurice has provided Gentherm where he helped play a pivotal role in shaping the Company. His extensive knowledge in thermodynamics and energy technologies has helped guide our leadership in advanced thermal management technologies. I would like to wish Maurice all the best following his retirement.”

Gunderson has served as the Managing Director of Emeritus of the venture capital firm Autotech Ventures since February 2020, and previously served as Managing Director from 2017 until January 2020, and a managing Member of the consulting firm Shingebiss, LLC since 1999. Previously, he spent 14 years as the co-founder and Managing Director of Nth Power, a venture capital firm specializing in the energy sector; four years as Senior Partner at CMEA Capital, a venture capital firm specializing in energy and materials; and as Managing Director of Runway Capital. He currently serves as an advisor to Starburst Ventures; as Director and President of Mt. Diablo Pilots Association; as Director of Reggae Semiconductor, Inc.; as Director of XStream Trucking, Inc.; and as Director and CFO of Herd It Through the Grapevine Herding Dog Rescue, all privately-held companies. Gunderson is also Chairman of the Contra Costa County (California) Aviation Advisory Committee and Commissioner of the Contra Costa County Airport Land Use Commission.

Gunderson received Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in mechanical engineering from Oregon State University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Stanford University. He is a Registered Professional Engineer in California, a Life Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

“It has been an honor to serve Gentherm as a Director since 2007, where I am very proud to have been part of its story,” said Gunderson. “I have confidence in Gentherm’s leadership and Board of Directors and am certain Gentherm will continue to be an innovative leader in the industry.”

With the planned retirement of current Chairman of the Board, Francois J. Castaing, the Gentherm Board will be seven directors as of the 2020 annual meeting. The Nominating Committee is conducting a search to identify two new Board members, and the Board intends to increase its size with the appointment of the new directors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com .

