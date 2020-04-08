SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced it will issue financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Following the release, Sprouts’ management will conduct a conference call at 2:00 pm PDT (5:00 pm EDT) to discuss the results for the first quarter.



A webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.sprouts.com . Participants should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.



The conference call will be available via the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. Participants: 877-398-9481

International Participants: Dial +1-408-337-0130

Conference ID: 1395554

The audio replay will remain available for 72 hours and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the confirmation code: 1395554.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates over 340 stores in 23 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Susannah Livingston Diego Romero (602) 682-1584 (602) 682-3173 susannahlivingston@sprouts.com media@sprouts.com



