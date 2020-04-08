Santhera Completes Capital Increase to Create Shares for IRIS

/EIN News/ --

Pratteln, Switzerland, April 8, 2020 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that the number of its shares recorded in the commercial register has been increased from 11,164,563 shares by 1,150,000 shares to 12,314,563 shares.

On April 8, 2020, 1,150,000 shares were issued out of the existing authorized capital as treasury shares. Santhera expects to use these shares under the equity-linked financing provided by IRIS announced earlier today.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera is building a Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage or age. A marketing authorization application for Puldysa® (idebenone) is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. Santhera has an option to license vamorolone, a first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug candidate with novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD to replace standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com .

Raxone® and Puldysa® are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or invest in any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (the “Company”). The securities of the Company to which this communication relates have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in or into the United States. No action has been taken by the Company that is intended to permit a public offering of the securities to which this communication relates in any jurisdiction.

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

