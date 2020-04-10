Loans, Debt Relief, and Filing for Unemployment: Coronavirus Financial Aid

TFC Title Loans Logo

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the economy to a screeching halt; sending stock markets reeling, unemployment rates surging and upending entire industries.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the health crisis wages on, here are some resources from the government and private sector that are available to help carry you through financially.

Unemployment benefits are out there, but they vary state to state. Most states provide 26 weeks of unemployment insurance, though Massachusetts provides up to 30 weeks. North Carolina and Florida, on the other hand, provide up to 12 weeks, according to the nonpartisan think tank the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

If you are struggling to pay your rent or mortgage amid the pandemic's economic fallout, the federal government and some local authorities have announced a series of moratoriums on evictions and other actions.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a foreclosure and eviction moratorium Wednesday for single-family homeowners for the next 60 days if they have Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgages.

Moreover, major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle have also instituted moratoriums on evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic if you are struggling to make rent. For more information, check your local city or state's housing websites.

While the U.S. remains one of the only developed countries in the world without federal paid sick leave, both the government and some businesses have announced new measures to ensure you can take time off from work without losing pay if you fall ill.

At the same time, people are being laid off, and a handful of national organizations announced they are hiring. Here is a partial list of some companies hiring and where to apply.

7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience store chain, is hiring up to 20,000 people amid the pandemic, the company announced, citing an anticipated surge in delivery shopping through its new app.

Amazon said it will hire 100,000 full- and part-time positions at fulfillment centers and delivery networks across the U.S., citing heightened demand for delivery services as social distancing measures kick in.

Walmart announced it was hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May for its stores, clubs, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers. The roles will initially be temporary, but many can be converted to permanent roles, the company said.



