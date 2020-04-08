There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,896 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Advertising Company to Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 earnings report before the market opens Thursday, May 7, 2020.  Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
   
All Callers:  1-334-777-6991
Passcode:  62346348
   
Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:  90052661
  Available through Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
   
Live Webcast:  www.lamar.com 
   
Webcast Replay:  www.lamar.com ﻿
  Available through Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
   
Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
  Director of Investor Relations
  (225) 926-1000
  bkantrow@lamar.com 

