Lamar Advertising Company to Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Operating Results
/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 earnings report before the market opens Thursday, May 7, 2020. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.
|Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
|All Callers:
|1-334-777-6991
|Passcode:
|62346348
|Replay:
|1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
|Passcode:
|90052661
|Available through Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
|Live Webcast:
|www.lamar.com
|Webcast Replay:
|www.lamar.com
|Available through Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
|Company Contact:
|Buster Kantrow
|Director of Investor Relations
|(225) 926-1000
|bkantrow@lamar.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.