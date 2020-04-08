Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Encourages More Measures to Prevent Hoarding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Consumer Protection Division is aggressively fighting price gouging, and to further deter the illegal practice, the Attorney General is asking more Florida retailers to limit per customer sales of essential commodities and other scarce products. Attorney General Moody today via a conference call spoke with members of the Florida Retail Federation to thank stores already taking steps to prevent hoarding and encourage even more participation in these crucial efforts.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We are aggressively fighting price gouging and asking Florida retailers to help us in this battle. One way we prevent outrageous price increases is by preventing the purchase of excessive amounts of essential commodities, which can temporarily clear retail shelves and provide unscrupulous individuals with the opportunity to sell for astronomical prices the large quantities of high-demand products they may be allowed to purchase.

“I am grateful that many Florida retailers have already put per customer limits in place, but as the state remains under a stay-at-home order, we need everyone to join us in the fight so Floridians can access essential commodities they need to stay healthy during this pandemic. Consumers also play an important role in this effort. Please think about your fellow Floridians and be mindful that your community neighbors will also need these products. We must work together to get through these challenging times.”

Attorney General Moody met with retail representatives via teleconference and sent a letter to the Florida Retail Federation to be disseminated to its members. The letter can be viewed by clicking here .

Representatives of some of the largest retailers doing business in Florida reported to the Attorney General that the supply chain remains strong and sufficient, and scarce items are being quickly re-stocked in retail stores. Attorney General Moody and retailers request that consumers not hoard by only purchasing reasonable amounts of supplies, so that retail shelves can stay consistently stocked.

President Donald J. Trump previously issued an executive order outlawing hoarding and price gouging. The order is enforceable by the U.S. Department of Justice. To view the order, click here .

Since Attorney General Moody activated the Price Gouging Hotline following the Governor’s COVID-19 emergency declaration , the Attorney General’s Rapid Response Team has been working diligently and getting results for Floridians concerned about price gouging and COVID-19 related scams. For the latest on those efforts, click here .