Coronavirus - Uganda: Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda visits stores in Namanve for Food inspection

PM Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda today visited stores in Namanve to inspect food & other items in stock to distribute to people most affected by the lockdown measures to combat #COVID19. He found them good& fit for consumption. He said: "Reports of poor supplies will be investigated."

