Coronavirus - Uganda: One case of COVID-19 confirmed out of the 214 samples

One case of COVID-19 confirmed out of the 214 samples tested today at Uganda Virus Research Institute. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 53 in Uganda.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.