FRIEDBERG GLOBAL-MACRO HEDGE FUND IS REOPENED TO NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Trust Management Ltd. announced today that Friedberg Global-Macro Hedge Fund (the “Fund”), one of the Friedberg Alternative Mutual Funds, is reopened to new subscriptions.



Units of the Fund are offered under the simplified prospectus of the Friedberg Alternative Mutual Funds. That simplified prospectus and the Fund Facts document of the Fund have been filed, and can be viewed, at www.SEDAR.com.

For further information, please contact:

Dan Scheiner

Vice-President

181 Bay Street

Suite 250

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T3

Tel: 416-350-2924

Email: info@friedberg.ca



