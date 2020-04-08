One Medical Offers Free COVID-19 Virtual Care and Testing Services to the General Public

With capacity to test thousands of people a week, One Medical welcomes potential coronavirus cases at outdoor testing locations nationwide

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading national digital health and primary care organization, One Medical (Nasdaq: ONEM) announced today it is expanding its COVID-19 testing services to the general public. One Medical’s modernized membership-based primary care platform, which combines 24/7 seamless digital health with convenient in-office care, is providing 30-day public access to its virtual medical team, who can assess symptoms, provide clinical guidance, and schedule testing appointments to those in need of coronavirus-related assistance. These virtual care and test scheduling services come at no cost to individuals.



“We want to extend our services to an even broader population, as we believe One Medical’s model of digital health combined with mobile testing and primary care can help communities control the spread of COVID-19 and return people back to work, school, and play,” said One Medical Chair & CEO, Amir Dan Rubin.

Anyone located in a One Medical metropolitan area with coronavirus concerns can sign up for access to these virtual care and testing services by using promo code: GETCARE30 on One Medical’s website . Once enrolled, a patient will download the One Medical app and tap “COVID-19 Symptoms?” to share information about symptoms with a provider. The One Medical clinical team will get in touch with guidance on next steps, which may be a video chat, or booking a testing appointment.

One Medical began COVID-19 specimen collections in early March. With the progression of COVID-19 across the nation and a need for further testing services, One Medical has introduced multiple outdoor test sites across the country. Priority scheduling for testing appointments will be provided to essential workers, vulnerable populations, and existing One Medical members, but now with increased capacity, the company is extending testing access to the general population with testing services every day, across all test site markets.

“In some regards, America has been ‘flying blind’ in our response to COVID-19 due to limited testing of the population,” said Chief Medical Officer, Andrew Diamond. “At One Medical we’re helping to solve that problem using our national model of digital health and testing services, staffed by our amazing providers. Understanding local infection rates and identifying new infections quickly can help us reopen our communities thoughtfully.”

One Medial is currently operating over a dozen test sites nationwide, which are located in Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For the majority of people, testing costs are fully covered by their insurance, and test results are typically returned within a few days.

As part of this 30-day offering, the general public will have access to many of One Medical’s premier membership benefits including on-demand virtual care features such as the COVID-19 assessment tool, Treat Me Now, and Video Chat. Regular in-office visits and scheduled Remote Visits, which are billed similarly, are excluded from this offering. One Medical will not auto-enroll or bill a membership fee at the end of the 30-day period.

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Media Contact:

Kristina Skinner, One Medical

Director of External Communications

press@onemedical.com

(650) 743-5187



