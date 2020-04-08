Fred Latsko Helps Supply Food to the Homeless & Hungry Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Owner of Blue Door Kitchen & Garden and Chicago q, Fred Latsko aims to help support others through this time of uncertainty.

CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fred Latsko is pleased to announce that Blue Door Kitchen & Garden and Chicago q will be providing hot meals to the homeless and hungry on Thursday, April 9th to Easter Sunday, April 12th at specific times.The COVID-19 crisis has had a profound impact on the global economy and has left individuals and businesses struggling to respond. Amid this new reality, many homeless shelters have been temporarily shut down, leaving those in need without access to necessities."Before the quarantine, the homeless had a place to go each day of the week to receive a warm meal. However, with many of the shelters now closed, there are many days where they have nowhere to go." states Fred Latsko, "We are hoping to pick these days up until the crisis is over and the shelters reopen."As a result Fred Latsko and his dedicated team have responded and both restaurants will be serving hot meals at the following times:Chicago q - Thursday, April 9th: 4pm to 8pm and Saturday, April 11th: 12pm to 6pmBlue Door Kitchen & Garden - Friday, April 10th: 4pm to 8pm and Sunday, April 12th: 12pm to 6pmChicago q is located 1160 N Dearborn Street and Blue Door 52 W Elm Street.For more information on either of the above mentioned restaurants please visit the following links:Blue Door Kitchen & Garden: https://bluedoorkitchenchicago.com/our-story/ Chicago q: https://chicagoqrestaurant.com/ About Fred Latsko:Fred Latsko is the owner and CEO of Latsko Interests, Chicago's premier full-service real estate development, and management company. With over 20 years of professional experience, Fred's primary focus is on properties located in major urban markets including, office and retail spaces, apartment rentals, restaurants, and industrial buildings. As a savvy business professional, Fred is always searching for new opportunities.



